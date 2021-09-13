LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada gas prices are nearly $4 per gallon on average, while the national average is at $3.25 per gallon.

Figures reported today by AAA indicate gas prices are averaging between $3.93 and $3.99 in Clark County.

Cheaper prices are available at club stores and some discount retailers in Las Vegas. Sam’s Club and Costco are selling regular unleaded gas at $3.49 today, according to the website gasbuddy.com.

Meanwhile, the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon, according to the Lundberg Survey.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase resumes the climb in gas prices the past 10 months, following a two-week break where the average price dropped by 2 cents.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.48 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.74 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since Aug. 27.