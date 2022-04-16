LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— It’s a hunt for a good cause and dozens came out Saturday morning in support of SAFY’s Easter egg hunt.

SAFY which stands for ‘Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth’ provides therapeutic care to foster kids in the system who need mental health support.

Caitlin Johnson from the organization said this event is all about raising awareness for that cause.

“We decided we were going to hide one egg for every child and teen that has been impacted by foster care in Clark County over the last decade,” explained Johnson. “So that totaled 60,000 Easter eggs and we also really wanted to drive home the point of our kids are all over the county, so we chose 30 parks all over like Henderson, Mountains Edge, all the way up to North Las Vegas and everywhere in between.”

Each egg contains a QR code and when scanned provides more information on the organization, how to volunteer and donate, and much more.

Jennifer Chassereau, along with her 2 kids said the egg hunt highlights an important issue all while having some fun at the same time.

“It means a lot to us because actually Gwendolyn and Jack both got donations to stuff the eggs and they did a little drive and we volunteered to stuff the eggs,” said Chassereau. “We actually went out and hid all the eggs this morning, so it’s nice to see them do something good for the community.”

If you weren’t able to come out to the event, Johnson said there are plenty of ways to still support our foster youth.

“Whether that’s providing donations, money or items or volunteering even with things like this, we always have volunteer opportunities available on our website,” added Johnson. “So you can check that out at safy.org. Or you can become a foster parent or respite parent. A respite parent is short-term foster care and foster parents are needed everyday.”

For more information, you can check out www.safy.org/nevada/las-vegas/