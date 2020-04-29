Nevada drivers to receive premium relief refunds for auto insurance policies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There is good news for Nevada drivers! The state’s stay at home order will soon put money back into the wallets of some Nevadans. Many drivers will receive premium refunds for their auto insurance policies as a result of fewer claims being paid as Nevadans continue to “Stay Home for Nevada.”

“There are fewer cars on the road here in Nevada, and many insurance carriers have reported significant decreases in claims,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson. Fewer claims save money, which the carriers are now providing back to their consumers. This means money will be going back to consumers’ pockets in a time when relief is needed the most.”

The Division of Insurance says it has reviewed and approved recent requests from auto insurance companies to provide premium refund credits, checks, dividends, and similar measures in response to the stay at home orders and other disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers do not need to take any action to receive such relief. Those whose insurance companies are currently participating will be notified directly by their insurance company.

The Division is encouraging more insurance companies to consider taking this step to help Nevadans during this difficult time. The Division will promptly review all filings and will approve all reasonable proposals for consumer relief.

Consumers who have questions about premium relief refunds are encouraged to contact their insurance company first. If they have additional questions, they may contact the Division by emailing cscc@doi.nv.gov.