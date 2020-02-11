Three CCSD schools nominated as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools by Nevada Department of Education

CARSON CITY, NEVADA (KLAS) — Three Clark County School District (CCSD) schools have been nominated as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the Nevada Department of Education.

Judith D. Steele Elementary is nominated for the “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools” category and Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy (CTA) and West Career and Technical Academy are both nominated for the “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category.

“We are proud to recognize the educators and administrators at these outstanding schools who work every day to provide high-quality learning opportunities for our students,” said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“Steele Elementary and the Veterans and West CTAs are shining examples of what school communities can achieve thanks to the collective dedication of teachers, support professionals, administrators, students, and families,” added Ebert.

“All three schools are deserving of the National Blue Ribbon award for everything they do to make sure students who walk through their doors have access to high-quality instruction,” Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said.

“Judith D. Steele Elementary, West Career and Technical Academy and Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy are examples of the pockets of excellence I hope to expand throughout the district to create a system of excellence. I am proud of the work of our teachers, staff, and administrators at these schools,” added Jara.

Nominated school applications go through two rounds of review. The first round screens applications for completeness, quality, and accuracy.

Applications then enter the second round of review to ensure compliance with all federal eligibility criteria.

Once both reviews are completed, the schools must meet their Annual Measurable Objectives (AMOs) or demonstrate Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) on state assessments to receive the National Blue Ribbon Schools award, which will be announced in September 2020.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Assessment Panel reviewed Nevada’s nomination packets for the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. As part of the review process, panelists ensured the information for the state’s process was aligned with and met the eligibility and performance criteria for school nominations.