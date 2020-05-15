Nevada COVID-19 task force continues acquisition of PPE, testing capacity now priority

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since their initial announcement of the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) for Nevada, the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, formed by Governor Sisolak, has secured millions of additional items.

New deliveries since the last update include:

1 million surgical masks (Wynn)

60,000 KN-95 masks (Caesars)

The Task Force also continues to receive hand sanitizer from Seven Troughs Distillery in Sparks, Nevada. The distillery has shifted its production during the pandemic to assist with one of the State’s needs. To date, Seven Troughs has provided 410 cases of sanitizer through donations from NV Energy.

The Task Force has now raised $12.1 million for the purchase of PPE and medical supplies, including a recent major donation from The E.L. Cord Foundation.

The PPE totals acquired to date by the Task Force are as follows:

207,824 face shield, goggles or safety glasses

1,386,400 gloves (individual)

300,000 KN-95 masks

1,600,000 million surgical masks

19,400 surgical gowns

The Task Force continues its efforts to source PPE around the globe. The items acquired are delivered to the State and distributed by the National Guard to the areas of greatest need at any given time.

“The collaborative efforts of the public and private sectors in Nevada have made this incredible acquisition of vital medical supplies possible,” said Task Force Chair Jim Murren.

“That same collaboration will assist us as we increase our state’s testing capacity, which is now one of the Task Force’s highest priorities,” added Murren.