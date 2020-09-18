Nevada COVID-19 Response Team update for September 18

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, provided updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response, testing, and reporting during a teleconference with members of the media.

As a reminder, data is provided in a dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website and can be accessed 24 hours a day.

INFECTION RATES

As of today, Nevada has logged 75,096 cases, an increase of 501 new cases.

Of those cases, 302 were in Clark County, 166 were in Washoe County, and 33 were spread throughout the state.

Nevada has now completed a total of 967,840 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 8,001 since yesterday.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.1%. The daily positivity rate is 8.2%. For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 327 new cases per day.

Nevada has 461 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of yesterday, Sept. 17.

This includes 358 confirmed patients and 103 suspected patients. Statewide hospital occupancy rates are 74% while intensive care units (ICU) are at an occupancy rate of 61%.

About 35% of the ventilators statewide are in use right now for all patients.

CONTACT TRACING

Since the beginning of COVID in our state until today, they have identified a total of 18,423 cases as a result of contact tracing efforts statewide.

This now represents 24.5% of the total cases reported to date.

For our contact tracing surge staffing, Deloitte logged a total of 1,141 calls as of 8 p.m. on Sep. 17.

Deloitte’s text message campaign resulted in 1,530 total text messages sent, with 573 unique outbound communications and an 80% response rate from unique contacts.

Since the start of our COVID surge staffing on June 18th, they have logged a total of 89,853 calls.

The COVID Trace app has been downloaded 32,636 times since its launch.

If you're headed out to explore this weekend, please recreate responsibly! Here are some helpful tips on staying safe while you enjoy Nevada's beautiful outdoors. #RecreateResponsibly #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/ZgtSyYH37o — @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) September 18, 2020

Related to point of care machines, the federal government deployed some rapid test machines to Nevada skilled nursing facilities which are required to test patients regularly.

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health is assisting facilities receiving the machines with getting the proper licensing and permits in place to perform the tests onsite enabling quick results.

Next week, schedule permitting, Dr. Pandori will join a call to speak specifically about the point of care tests and other lab services.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

For those interested in downloading the COVID Trace app to assist with contact tracing efforts, Peek made clear that the COVID Trace app does not collect user data.