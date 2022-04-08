LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new state law will require any child in Nevada entering kindergarten to be 5 years old on the first day of school for the 2022/2023 school year. However, the law provides an exception for the first year only.

Students who are currently enrolled in kindergarten or pre-kindergarten programs and turn five before Sept. 30 are exempt from the age requirement.

This move is expected to send a few thousand parents scrambling to find pre-kindergarten programs. It will also impact the student enrollment count which funding is based on.

Prior to this law, there was some flexibility that allowed for students to start kindergarten as long as they turned 5 years old by Sept. 30. The bill also assures that students who enter first grade are 6 years old and students who enter second grade are 7 years old.

The first day of school for Clark County School District students will be Monday, August 8, 2022.

Nevada lawmakers passed the bill in 2021after looking at research showing older children do better academically and socially.

Registration for the next school year begins in May.