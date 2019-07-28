Nevada Black Police Association hosts Back to School fair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, the Nevada Black Police Association provided school supplies to Las Vegas valley students in need at the LVMPD Headquarters on S. Martin L. King Blvd.

The Nevada Black Police Association partnered with LV Lights FC, Mario’s Westside Market, Silver Summit Health Plan, Health Plan of Nevada, Anthem Blue Cross Shield, and Sprint to give back to the community.

Supplies were given to help alleviate some of the financial burdens for parents as kids return to school. Free school supplies, resources, and backpacks will be given out during the event.