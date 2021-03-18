Nevada Assembly Speaker Frierson undergoes cancer surgery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson underwent outpatient surgery for prostate cancer Wednesday, according the the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus.

The release said, “We are happy to report the surgery was a success and Speaker Frierson feels good and is recovering comfortably. He expects to return to the legislature on Monday.”

Frierson, a Las Vegas Democrat, released the following statement:

“I feel good and am looking forward to getting back to the business of the legislature. I’m grateful for my colleagues who have stepped in during my absence to keep the session running smoothly.” I am also thankful that this cancer was detected early through regular check-ups. I encourage all men in Nevada to be there for their families and take their health seriously.” Speaker Frierson

Upon hearing of Frierson’s cancer fight, Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement:

“The First Lady and I are so glad to hear our dear friend Jason is doing well after outpatient surgery for prostate cancer Wednesday. Our thoughts remain with him and his family, and we are grateful to hear that he feels good and will be returning to the legislature next week,” he said. Kathy and I remain grateful for his leadership during this time and ask all Nevadans to join us in sending him and his family well wishes for a speedy recovery.”

He also said he was thankful that Frierson took the time to remind all Nevadans how important regular screening and checkups are for early detection.

