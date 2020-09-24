Nevada AG announces $60M multi-state settlement involving surgical mesh

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 22: Democratic Nevada Senate Majority Leader and candidate for Nevada attorney general Aaron D. Ford (D-Las Vegas) speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally featuring former U.S. President Barack Obama at the Cox Pavilion as he campaigns for Nevada Democratic candidates on October 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Early voting in […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $60 million settlement has been reached in a case involving surgical mesh devices for women.

According to a news release from Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, the multi-state settlement with C.R. Bard and its parent company Becton, Dickinson and Company. Nevada’s share of the settlement is $803,620.

Surgical mesh is a synthetic knitted or woven fabric that is permanently implanted in the pelvic floor to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. A weakened pelvic floor in women is due to childbirth, aging and other factors.

“When making important decisions about their healthcare, patients must be fully informed of all of the risks,” Ford said. “My office helps protect Nevadans by holding companies accountable for failing to disclose risks and complications of products.”

The settlement results from allegations the company misrepresented or failed to adequately disclose to women the serious and life-altering risks of surgical mesh devices, such as chronic pain, scarring and shrinking of bodily tissue, painful sexual relations, and recurring infections, among other complications, according to the news release.

As part of the settlement, the company must disclose information about possible complications to all patients.