Neon Museum welcomes the millionth visitor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum wants to give one lucky guest a commemorative “Neon Museum 1,000,000” neon sign, for being the one millionth visitor! But that’s not all! The outdoor museum for retired neon signs will also give away a lifetime museum membership and an overnight stay at the Wynn Las Vegas.
The special sign is custom-created by Hartlauer Signs for the occasion.
The winner will also get a dinner for two at Wazuzu and a commemorative gift box filled with merchandise from The Neon Museum store featuring some of its most iconic signs, such as the Ugly Duckling, Flamingo, Binion’s Horseshoe, and Moulin Rouge.