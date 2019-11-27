Neon Museum welcomes the millionth visitor

In this Jan. 24, 2018, photo, digital artist and designer Craig Winslow works on an exhibit at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas. Starting this week, visitors will be able to see many of the city’s classic neon signs just like they were decades ago through a type of augmented reality that projects realistic animations […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum wants to give one lucky guest a commemorative “Neon Museum 1,000,000” neon sign, for being the one millionth visitor! But that’s not all! The outdoor museum for retired neon signs will also give away a lifetime museum membership and an overnight stay at the Wynn Las Vegas.

The special sign is custom-created by Hartlauer Signs for the occasion.

The winner will also get a dinner for two at Wazuzu and a commemorative gift box filled with merchandise from The Neon Museum store featuring some of its most iconic signs, such as the Ugly Duckling, Flamingo, Binion’s Horseshoe, and Moulin Rouge.

