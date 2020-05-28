Nellis Air Force Base to proceed with Phase 3 reopening plan June 1

Cars line up at the Nellis Air Force Base main gate as they undergo security checks. Nellis AFB, the “Home of the Fighter Pilot,” is located about 8 miles northeast of Las Vegas, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base announced today it will transition into Phase 3 of its five-phase reopening plan and reduce its Health Protection Condition to Bravo, June 1. The base will remain under a Public Health Emergency.

Phase 3 allows the return of all personnel who work on the base, though teleworking remains permissible where the mission allows.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are limited to essential missions only and social distancing measures remain required. Dine-in options at most base eateries will resume with proper social distancing measures.

For the base to move into phases 4 and 5, the following criteria must be met and sustained for at least 2-3 weeks:

No significant change in positive COVID-19 cases

Robust testing capability

Hospital surge capacity

Extensive tracing measures

Phase 4 will allow full access to the base on weekends only for all eligible patrons.

The satellite pharmacy will be available on these weekends for retiree use – details about these special, temporary hours, will be made available in the coming weeks.

Face masks and social distancing will be required at the Exchange, Commissary, and Satellite Pharmacy.

Phase 5 will permit full access to the base for all eligible patrons. Social distancing requirements will continue to be reduced until they are no longer necessary.

Nellis Air Force Base leadership, to include its medical professionals, continues to monitor and assess the situation. Indications of an increase in COVID-19 on the installation or in our surrounding communities will trigger an immediate assessment and possible reversion to a previous phase.

This phased approach is aimed at preserving the health and safety of all base beneficiaries while ensuring the continuation of critical missions.

We look forward to welcoming back our entire base populace as we reopen in a measured and responsible manner – Nellis Air Force Base

For Nellis Base Air Force specific COVID-19 information, please visit website here.