Neighbors saddened and shocked friend was struck, killed while being Good Samaritan

PAHRUMP (KLAS) — A Good Samaritan was killed Thursday night while trying to help a man whose car was engulfed in flames on the side of the road. The man has been identified as 60-year-old John Stacy of Pahrump. People who live in in the same neighborhood as Stacy had nothing but nice things to say about him.

“Enjoyed his company whenever we had it.,” said Ruby Benson, neighbor. “He was very nice.”

“He loved having me as a neighbor and we loved having him as well,” said Justin Branske, neighbor.

Stacy’s neighbors have hailed him as a hero because according to NHP, Stacy was driving on Las Vegas Boulevard near Via Thursay night when he came across a car that was engulfed in flames. NHP said Stacy immediately pulled his fed-ex semi off to the side so tjat je could help the driver. Investigators say he began crossing the road with his fire extinguisher in hand, when he was hit by a cement truck.

A day later, the skid marks where investigators say the cement truck tried to brake in time remain imprinted in the pavement. Just feet away, the road is still charred where the car went up in flames.

“He was trying to stop and help somebody and they lose their life,” Benson said.

John Stacy’s neighors are heartbroken: The life of the man they’ve grown to know and love is gone.

But it gives them a little peace knowing he passed away helping someone, which is something he was known for doing.

“Always offered if I needed anything here; that’s just the way he was,” said Branske.

“He’d always offer me help if I need help,” Benson said.

Stacy’s neighbors plan to pass the giving spirit back, and help john’s wife through her time of need.

“It’s very tragic and whatever she needs just come knock on the door and we’ll help with whatever we can,” Banske said.

The driver of the burning car and the cement truck did make it out safely.