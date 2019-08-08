Neighbors prepare for more flooding as storms hit SW valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Neighborhoods in the southwest valley were hit hard Thursday night, as monsoon storms rolled through Las Vegas.

8 News Now spoke with some people, who are preparing for the worst after deep floods turned their blocks near Blue Diamond Road and Fort Apache Road into rushing rivers.

“If it is going to go it is going to go,” Michael Woods said of the flood. “You can’t stop water.” When it started getting worse then my neighbors garage started flooding, it was something different then.”

Though Wednesday’s weather didn’t do too much damage, Woods said he and his neighbors are still dealing with mud and debris along their streets from last week’s monsoon.

“As soon as the rain started coming down and stuff we all came down like is this part two this week?” neighbor Joe Green said of Thursday’s rain. “What are we doing?”

Now as they all do their best to prepare for the worst, Woods and Green hope to get their block back to normal before any other monsoon moves through the area.

“It was surprising because it rained 5 hours before,” Green said of last week’s storm. “And we come outside and the water level is to our knees. We’d be kind of surprised if it happened again, but we kind of just keep an eye on things at this point.”

8 News Now also spoke with a representative from Clark County’s Public Works Department about the clean-up in this area. He said any neighborhood streets are out of the county’s jurisdiction, so any clean-up would have to go through a private homeowners association.

The Clark County Public Works official did add the agency crews have cleaned any county maintained roads since the storm we saw last week.