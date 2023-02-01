Photo shows the SWAT team outside the home of Nathan Chasing Horse on Jan. 31, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Tuesday night a shock was sent through a North Las Vegas neighborhood when police and SWAT flooded the area to arrest actor Nathan Chasing Horse on charges of sex trafficking and sexual assault of a child.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said there wasn’t much communication with Chasing Horse.

“I never really talk to them, they don’t talk to me. I spoke before and they never spoke back and that was my key to not speaking to them,” he said.

Many neighbors like him woke up to the news that the man living just doors down from them was an alleged cult leader, possibly had six wives, and is accused of sexually assaulting young girls, according to police.

“I think it’s horrific, it’s terrible why would somebody do such crazy stuff,” Glen Perlman, neighbor, said.

Perlman told 8 News Now what he saw in his neighborhood Tuesday was a first for him.

“It was chaotic because everybody was stopped, they were right near the house the police wouldn’t let me in,” Perlman said.

He also said he was not sure who exactly lived in Chasing Horse’s house because there was a lot of foot traffic.

“They are always outside working on something I think they are renters, there’s a lot of movement in that house,” Perlman said.

On Wednesday, 8 News Now reporters went to Chasing Horse’s home however, no one answered the door and the curtains were drawn.