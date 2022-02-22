Neighbors mourn loss of child whose body was found in freezer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents living in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood are trying to come to terms with the news that a child was found dead in a garage freezer in their community.

Ebonie Washington is one of the neighbors living near the scene of Tuesday’s crime scene.

“My mind is blown and I really feel for that mother and that child you had to bring a note to school,” Washington said. It’s really surprising and heartbreaking at the same time as a mother.

Many said they either didn’t know the family or would gesture an occasional hello while driving by.

One neighbor who lives about a block down says that after hearing what had happened, she cried and now thinks she may have known the kids involved.

“They would come and ask about our dogs and our motorcycles,” said neighbor, Melissa Schweiger.

“They would always come and just wait by the door or wait by our garage like they were trying to hide; Which was weird to us at first because we were like what’s going on?”

A candlelight vigil and walk will be held Wednesday at 6:30 pm in the neighborhood near Lamb and Carey, where the child was found.