Nearly 600 pounds of meth wrapped in paper with pictures of spinach seized at border

Border Protection seized nearly 600 pounds of methamphetamine disguised as part of shipment of spinach during an inspection at the southern border Wednesday. (KLAS)

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KLAS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly 600 pounds of methamphetamine disguised as part of a shipment of spinach during an inspection at the southern border Wednesday.

The tractor-trailer was filled with boxes of spinach, as well as dozens of packages of meth wrapped in photos of spinach, weighing 580 pounds, officers said. An X-ray exam saw “anomalies within the shipment,” and a police dog later alerted officers to the drugs, officers said.

The driver, a 49-year-old Mexican citizen, will face federal drug charges in San Diego, officers said.

“CBP officers continue to expedite legitimate trade and travel without letting their guard down when it comes to protecting our country,” Rosa Hernandez, port director of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, said in a news release. “We are aggressively combating the flow of illegal narcotics and preventing them to reach our communities.”

Last year, the I-Team investigated the extensive cross-border drug network funneling enormous amounts of meth into Las Vegas to be trafficked and sold. From 2017 to 2019, the amount of meth seized more than doubled from 47,000 pounds to 112,000 pounds, officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration said.