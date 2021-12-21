Nearly $3B will be loaded onto gift cards this season, Starbucks says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Starbucks-logo_20160207204802-159532

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starbucks projects nearly $3 billion will be loaded onto its gift cards this holiday season.

As Christmas draws nearer and shoppers search for last-minute gifts, the company expects its busiest gift card-buying day to be Wednesday, Dec. 23. Gift cards rank as the second most popular gift of the season, and according to the National Retail Federation, 46% of consumers plan to buy gift cards as part of their holiday shopping lists.

National gift card sales are expected to total $28.1 billion by the end of the season, with buyers spending an average of $48.92 per card.

Last year, more than 46 million physical and digital Starbucks gift cards were purchased in the U.S and Canada.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories