Nearly 200 people charged in connection with bushfires in Australia

Australian officials are reporting that 183 people have been arrested since November in connection with deadly bushfires that have ravaged the country. Most were arrested for fire-related offenses, however 24 are charged with deliberately lighting bushfires.

In the meantime, there are still around 130 fires burning and exhausted firefighters are racing to shore up defenses against the wildfires before scorching temperatures return in a few days.

This map shows the hot spots where possible fires are burning in Australia.

Cooler weather was giving a reprieve as firefighters worked on containment lines and military personnel worked to evacuate and aid residents in burned or at-risk areas. But after Australia’s hottest and driest year on record, the rain wasn’t enough to dampen fire risks.

The first hints of the financial toll from the disaster are emerging, with the Insurance Council of Australia saying the estimated damage bill had reached 700 million Australian dollars ($485 million).