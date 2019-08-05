Coroner: Gilroy victims died of chest, back gunshot wounds

File-This July 29, 2019, file photo shows FBI personnel passing a ticket booth at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., the morning after a gunman killed at least three people, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounding about 15 others. The Santa Clara County coroner’s office says two of the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting died of gunshot wounds to their chests and a third died of a back wound. The office of the medical examiner-coroner says Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, the deaths of Trevor Irby, Keyla Salazar and Stephen Romero are classified as homicides. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Clara County coroner’s office says two of the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting died of gunshot wounds to their chests and a third died of a back wound.

The office of the medical examiner-coroner says Monday the deaths of Trevor Irby, Keyla Salazar and Stephen Romero are classified as homicides.

The office says 25-year-old Irby and 13-year-old Salazar suffered perforating gunshot wounds to their chests, meaning the bullets completely passed through their bodies. Six-year-old Romero suffered a perforating gunshot wound to his back.

The coroner’s office said last week that 19-year-old gunman Santino William Legan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, correcting previous police accounts that said he was fatally shot by three officers.

Thirteen other victims were injured in the Northern California shooting last month.