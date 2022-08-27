LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– To help you stay prepared for emergencies of all types, Clark County officials are reminding residents about the resources available as Emergency Preparedness Month approaches.

September is National Preparedness Month which is the time of year to think about what you and your family may need in the event of an emergency.

“Fires, floods, and other emergencies are unpredictable by nature, but there are some basic steps everyone can take to help themselves in an emergency situation,” said Clark County Fire Department Chief Billy Samuels.

Local emergency managers say that the top hazards in Southern Nevada include communicable disease, wildfire, flooding, earthquakes, and extreme heat. They also say that power outages can happen sporadically, and it is important to be prepared for any of these events.

The public is invited to take part in an 11-question survey about local community hazards as part of an update of the county’s Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Local emergency managers encourage residents to download the free Southern Nevada Community Preparedness App to help prepare and plan for emergencies. The app offers free safety tips and resources to help families create personalized emergency preparedness plans as well as disaster kits.

Locals can also sign up to receive free public safety alerts via text or email through a community notification system called CodeRED.

The County’s Emergency Management Division will also have an information table set up at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas from Sept. 7-15 to encourage emergency preparedness.

Clark County officials say the key steps to emergency preparedness include:

Making a plan . Talk to your family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster, and how you will connect if separated. Choose a primary and secondary meeting place in case an emergency affects your home or neighborhood and designate an out-of-state contact for family members to call if separated. Teach youth to prepare for emergencies. Businesses, community organizations and families should participate in safety drills and exercises.

. Talk to your family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster, and how you will connect if separated. Choose a primary and secondary meeting place in case an emergency affects your home or neighborhood and designate an out-of-state contact for family members to call if separated. Teach youth to prepare for emergencies. Businesses, community organizations and families should participate in safety drills and exercises. Build a kit . Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your household including food and water. Consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Include provisions for infants and medically fragile family members. You also should prepare an emergency kit for your car.

. Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your household including food and water. Consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Include provisions for infants and medically fragile family members. You also should prepare an emergency kit for your car. Be informed . Know the risk of dangers in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards and act fast if you receive a local warning or alert. In an emergency, stay tuned to local TV or radio stations for alerts, instructions, and official notifications. Follow Clark County on social media @ClarkCountyNV.

Additional emergency preparedness resources that may be helpful: