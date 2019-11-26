National Park Service warns of icy dangers after photo from Grand Canyon surfaces

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KLAS) — The National Park Service issued a warning after a photo of hikers sliding down the famed Grand Canyon’s icy trails in tennis shoes went viral.

If you plan to hike this week bring your shoe traction devices and trekking poles – or purchase them in village shops: (shoe traction $20-$45) (Rent poles at General Store $3 per pole per day) pic.twitter.com/VkaVKtlOq4 — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) November 25, 2019

The park service suggests hikers bring shoe traction devices and trekking poles to ensure their safety while enjoying all the national park has to offer them.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for much of the area from Nov. 28 at 6 a.m. MST to Nov. 30 at midnight MST. Hazardous weather conditions are expected.