National Nurses Union protests at HCA hospitals in Las Vegas, other cities to highlight COVID-19 preparedness concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local nurses are expected to gather outside Mountain View Hospital Wednesday evening because the National Nurses Union is highlighting what it calls concerns they have over hospital conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gathering at Mountain View Hospital will be just one of many across the country calling attention to what they call “a lack of preparedness” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Representatives with National Nurses United say protests are planned outside 15 HCA Healthcare Hospitals in seven states.

Nicole Koester, a registered nurse, who’s also a union rep that 8 News NOW spoke with said Mountain View Hospital, which is part of HCA is reusing masks and personal protective equipment, which they say puts its employees at risk. Koester also says COVID-19 testing is not readily available for employees:

“We can’t reverse time; we’re not prepared for it, and that’s the bottom line,” Koester said.

“Now, we need to figure out what to do to become prepared and keep people safe,” Koester said. “If nurses aren’t safe, if healthcare providers aren’t safe, and aren’t able to go to work knowing that they’re gonna contract this virus, no one in the hospital is safe.”

Mountain View Hospital sent the following statement in response to the protests and the nurses concerns:

“HCA Healthcare and MountainView Hospital is doing everything we can to equip our patient care teams to provide safe, effective care during this unprecedented crisis. This pandemic has strained the worldwide supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, face shields, and gowns, as COVID-19 cases and utilization of PPE exceed the ability of suppliers to manufacture PPE. These circumstances require a thoughtful, pragmatic approach that considers the safety of our colleagues and the wellbeing of our patients. HCA Healthcare/MountainView Hospital currently has adequate supplies of PPE, and we are doing everything in our power to ensure we continue to have enough to protect our colleagues as they provide care to patients. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are taking prudent steps now to conserve PPE because we do not know what our future needs will be. All HCA Healthcare hospitals, including MountainView Hospital have an assigned clinician that is solely responsible for overseeing PPE inventory and stewardship, and we have deployed dedicated teams of educators, infection prevention experts and nurse leaders to provide support. We are following CDC protocols for the reuse of certain PPE and we are asking our colleagues to conserve these items by following, but not exceeding, the guidelines for infection prevention. We continue to plan by accessing the resources, support and best practices across HCA Healthcare to help ensure we remain able to meet the needs of the communities we serve as the situation continues to evolve. Regarding your testing question: COVID-19 is an ever-evolving issue for our Nation; MountainView Hospital, a part of HCA Healthcare, continues to be a nimble organization, adapting to these perpetual changes. At the core of retaining our status as a resource, is the ability for MountainView Hospital to sustainably provide COVID-19 testing to acute inpatients with multiple healthcare issues as well as to our critically ill or injured emergency patients. Individuals who may be experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 but are otherwise healthy should seek follow up care, with their physician. Employees who are experiencing symptoms and are non-acute are asked to quarantine at home and are monitored with twice daily check-ins by their supervisor. As COVID-19 testing supplies are limited nationwide, MountainView Hospital will only be testing acute inpatients and/or emergent patients. These efforts will allow us to continue offering acute and emergent care to the community we serve.

Hospital officials also made it clear that they are following CDC guidelines. However, the nurses union has called out the CDC’s decision to reuse PPE’s saying “hospitals should not follow this directive.”