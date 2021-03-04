Young wolf tracked near Yosemite National Park for first time in 100 years

In this Feb. 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf (OR-93), seen near Yosemite, Calif., shared by the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. — A young male wolf has been traveling near Yosemite National Park, the farthest south a wolf has been tracked in California in more than a century.

Researchers have been monitoring the wolf dubbed OR-93 via his tracking collar and said the animal departed Oregon earlier this year, likely in search of a new territory.

After trekking through Modoc County and crossing state highways 4 and 208, OR-93 recently moved into Mono County, just east of Yosemite. Officials say the animal is likely searching for a mate.