Yosemite National Park to remain closed after wind damage

This photo provided by Yosemite National Park shows a boardwalk in the Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park was damaged by a fallen ponderosa pine during the Mono wind event on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Yosemite National Park will remain closed through the weekend after high winds that battered much of California knocked down two giant sequoias and caused millions of dollars in damage. (Yosemite National Park via AP)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Yosemite National Park will remain closed through the weekend after high winds that battered much of California knocked down two giant sequoias and caused millions of dollars in damage.

The park says it hopes to reopen Tuesday except for areas south of Yosemite Valley that will remain shut to visitors for safety reasons.

A spokesman tells the Sacramento Bee that high winds on Monday toppled the sequoias. They also crushed trucks and damaged buildings, including employee homes.

Crews were working to repair downed electrical lines, especially in the Wawona area, which had lost power.