(KTLA) — The sound of explosions rang out in California early Sunday morning after would-be thieves tried to blow their way into an ATM.

It happened around 4:05 a.m. at a Bank of America ATM in Palmdale.

Bomb technicians from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau arrived and found evidence of an explosion, with the ATM damaged and a side panel on the ground.

An explosive device was detonated at an ATM in Palmdale Sunday morning, Oct. 16, 2022 (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau)

An explosive device was detonated at an ATM in Palmdale Sunday morning, Oct. 16, 2022 (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau)

Despite heavy damage to the machine, the would-be thieves were unable to get to any of the cash inside, the sheriff’s department said.

A resident in the area told KTLA that the explosion could be heard from more than a mile away, and there were several windows of nearby shops that had their windows blown out.

There was no immediate threat to any residents in the neighborhood, the Sheriff’s Department said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.