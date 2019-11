DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) — A fallen World War II soldier from Iowa returned home after 76 years.

Channing Robert Whitaker joined the marines at 17 years old. He was killed in action during the invasion of the Betio Island on November 22, 1943 when he was just 18.

Whitaker’s remains were identified through a DNA match and his family was contacted to help welcome him back home.

A funeral service is planned for Friday, exactly 76 years after his death.