Woodstock then and now: Concert scene interactive

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — Woodstock fans are expected to get back to the garden to mark the 50th anniversary of the generation-defining festival.

Here’s a look at what the concert site looked like, and the same vantage point today. Use the slider between the photos to see more:

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting a series of events Thursday through Sunday at the bucolic 1969 concert site, 80 miles northwest of New York City.

Woodstock veteran Arlo Guthrie is set to perform Thursday evening before an outdoor screening of the concert documentary on the famous field.

There won’t be overcrowding and chaos this time. Visitors need event tickets and travel passes to drive to the site through the weekend.

An estimated 400,000 people showed up for the original festival on upstate New York farmland Aug. 15-18, 1969.