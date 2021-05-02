Woman gives birth on Delta flight to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Baby Raymond Mounga was born on an airplane on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Honolulu on Wednesday.

Mom Lavinia “Lavi” Mounga was on the flight when she was about to give birth.

It just so happened that on the flight also were Dr. Dale Glenn, a Hawai’i Pacific Health Family Medicine Physician, and three NICU nurses from North Kansas City Hospital: Lani Bamfield, Amanda Beeding and Mimi Ho.

They delivered the baby.

Medical crews were waiting at the airport to help get mom and baby to Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Baby Raymond had arrived early at just 29 weeks.

Glenn and the nurses had the opportunity to visit with mom and baby at Kapi’olani for an emotional reunion on Friday.

Mom and baby are doing well.