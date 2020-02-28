Woman attempts to smuggle drugs in plaster figurine

TUCSON, Ariz. — It was quite the haul for one drug bust by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials at Arizona’s Port of Nogales encountered a 37-year-old Phoenix woman attempting to smuggle drugs into the US. On Sunday, officials inspected her sedan and found a plaster figurine with multiple drug packages inside.

The packages consisted of nearly four pounds of fentanyl, almost three pounds of cocaine and close to 11 pounds of heroin. The street value of these drugs is more than $150,000.

Officials seized the drugs, then the subjects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigation and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.