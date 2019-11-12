Woman arrested for allegedly harassing 2-year-old with genetic skin disorder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A New York woman has been arrested for allegedly harassing a child with a genetic disorder. According to the Daily Mail, Krista Sewell, 26, of Melville, Long Island, has been harassing 2-year-old Anna Riley on social media pages run by her mother for the past year.

Little Anna suffers from harlequin ichthyosis, a condition that causes skin abnormalities and affects breathing and movement. Infants with this condition are born with hard, thick skin covering most of their bodies that cracks easily.

Anna’s mother, Jennie Riley, runs a Facebook page called Hope for Anna and has a GoFundMe account to bring awareness to the child’s condition and raise funds for treatment. Police said Sewell continuously wrote threatening posts and sent threatening letters to Anna’s home.

Riley responded to the harassment of her daughter, saying, “Maybe we can bring cyber-harassment to the forefront and teach people that a real person is always at the other end of your comments and messages.”

Sewell was arrested on charges of aggravated harassment as a hate crime, which is a felony.