LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — California has a new billionaire.

A Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Altadena, an unincorporated area east of Los Angeles, matched all six numbers in Monday night’s record $2.04 billion jackpot, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning.

The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center at 15 W. Woodbury Road.

The winner has not come forward yet, but store owner, Joe, who gets a cut of the winnings, said lotto officials informed him of the prize before he opened Tuesday morning.

“There’s no one else that deserves it more than this man,” one of Joe’s sons said about his father.

“California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire!” a tweet from the California Lotto read.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which weren’t announced until Tuesday morning due to a technical issue, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Aside from the record-breaking jackpot winner, three more tickets matched five numbers in California, officials said. Those tickets were sold in Gardena, Beaumont, and San Francisco.

Another winner is California public schools. The state lottery raised $156 million for public schools as people tried their luck on the draw, officials said.

Tickets worth $1 million were also sold in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, lotto officials said. One person in Florida won $2 million.