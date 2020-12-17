When manager found mom and 5 kids living in vacant apartment, she didn’t call police. She helped

MEMPHIS (WREG) — An apartment manager who found a homeless Memphis mom and her five children living in a vacant unit is doing her part to help them.

Apartment manager Sheran Woods discovered the family as she was walking through one of her vacant units.

But she didn’t call the police.

“I tried not to cry first of all,” she said. “I talked to her and everything. Such a sad situation. That’s when I came back to the office and got with the ladies.”

Woods and others began working to figure out a way to help Tierra Williams and her children.

“We ended up losing our place so we don’t have nowhere to go. So we’ve been kicking it over here,” Williams said. “It’s kind of hard for us. And since they done gone virtual it’s kind of hard for me to get a job and stuff like that. So we’ve been without a place for about four months now.”

Through Woods’ involvement, Williams was given a total of $1,000 in donations.

“She’d known me for just that day and then for her to do all this right here. I’m very thankful for her,” Williams said. “It’s just opened me up and warmed me up to have somebody to have my back — thinking I’m just alone and it’s just us.”

“You’re not alone,” said Woods.