What we know about the 10 victims killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Police have released the names of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket on Monday.

The victims in the attack at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder range in age from 20 to 65. Among them is Officer Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force was among hundreds from throughout the Denver metropolitan area who responded to the attack.

Talley was identified Monday after he died in a shootout with the suspect. The nine other victims were named Tuesday in a press conference with police, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and other elected officials.

Colorado authorities identified the following people as victims of the attack:

Denny Stong, 20

Denny was an employee at King Soopers and a graduate from Fairview High School. His friends say he was an active member of the Boulder Aeromodeling Society and loved flying model planes.

On his Facebook page, he said he was a fan of planes, bikes and motorcycles. In a nod to coronavirus-induced lockdowns, he’d framed his profile picture with the words “I can’t stay home, I am a Grocery Store Worker.”

Earlier this month, for his birthday, he’d asked friends to contribute to the National Foundation for Gun Rights, whose website says it works “to expand pro-gun precedents and defend gun owners.”

“I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me,” Stong wrote.

Neven Stanisic, 23

Neven was working at the King Soopers as an employee of a different company, according to the reverend at his church. The reverend says Stanisic went to Alameda High School, and leaves behind his parents and a younger sister.

Rikki Olds, 25

A front-end manager at King Soopers, Olds aspired to work her way up the ranks at the store, her family said.

“She was 25 years old, just kind of starting life, bubbly and energetic and charismatic,” her uncle Robert Olds said.

He said he still remembers the preschool-age niece who would tag along with him and his sons to baseball tournaments and ask to go to McDonald’s afterward.

“We are devastated,” Robert Olds said. He added that the family had heard from one of her friends that she had been trying to lock the store doors after the shooting began in the parking lot.

Her grandmother choked up on the phone as she described the young woman she played a large role in raising.

“She was just a very kind and loving, bubbly person who lit up the room when she walked in,” said Jeanette Olds, 71, of Lafayette, Colorado.

“Rikki baby, you were taken too soon. I miss you dearly,” her boyfriend Jordan Arthur wrote on Facebook above a selfie of the two of them, grinning in front of a rocky hill.

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Tralona, who went by Lonna, started a store called UMBA in Boulder.

Suzanne Fountain, 59

A Medicare agent, Fountain helped people sign up for the federal health insurance program for older adults and get supplemental coverage, said Hilarie Kavanagh of Medicare Licensed Agents in Boulder, where Fountain worked for the past two years.

Fountain also devoted time to local theater, winning praise for her acting from both reviewers and those who worked with her.

“She was absolutely lovely, a natural, someone you simply didn’t forget,” Brian Miller, who worked with her on a show, told The Denver Post.

A Boulder Daily Camera review said her 2002 performance as a nurse in “Wit,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a woman dealing with cancer, brought “a simple but crucial compassion to the play.”

Teri Leiker, 51

Teri Leiker, who was also among the 10 people killed Monday, was an employee at the grocery store. The 51-year-old had worked at the supermarket for roughly 30 years, according to friend Lexi Knutson.

“She loved going to work and enjoyed everything about being there,” Knutson told Reuters. “Her boyfriend and her had been good friends and began dating in the fall of 2019. He was working yesterday too. He is alive.”

Knutson said she met Leiker in 2017 through a University of Colorado program that says it aims to foster friendships between students and “members of the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” The University of Colorado’s flagship campus is near the store.

The longtime King Soopers employee loved to watch the University of Colorado marching band perform in a kickoff celebration called the Pearl Street Stampede on Friday nights before home football games on the Boulder campus, band director Matt Dockendorf told The Denver Post.

“She was there even before we started gathering, which is half an hour before the stampede started,” Dockendorf said. “She was just a staple. She was kind of a personal cheerleader for the band.”

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Eric was a Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty. He had been with the department since 2010 and was one of the first officers at the scene and the police chief called his actions “heroic.”

He joined the police force in Boulder in 2010 with a background that included a master’s degree in computer communications, his father said.

“At age 40, he decided he wanted to serve his community,” Homer “Shay” Talley, 74, told The Associated Press from his ranch in central Texas. “He left his desk job. He just wanted to serve, and that’s what he did. He just enjoyed the police family.”

Talley was “by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers” in the department, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Talley’s father said his son — who had seven children, ages 7 to 20 — was a devoted father who “knew the Lord.”

“When everyone else in the parking lot was running away, he ran toward it,” Shay Talley said.

“We know where he is,” he added. “He loved his family more the anything. He wasn’t afraid of dying. He was afraid of putting them through it.”

Talley graduated from high school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1988. The school superintendent there expressed condolences and praised “the example Officer Talley leaves us all.”

Talley was the father of seven children and had recently been looking for a less dangerous job, according to a statement released by his father.

Donations can be made through the Boulder County Fallen Officer Fund.

Kevin Mahoney, 61

He “represents all things Love,” his daughter Erika Mahoney said in a poignant tweet that featured a wedding photo and drew wide attention on social media.

I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer.

She also posted that she’s pregnant and knows her father “wants me to be strong for his granddaughter.”

Lynn Murray, 62

Lynn Murray was a former photo director for several fashion magazines in New York. She moved to Florida then Colorado to raise her children.

Murray was shopping at King Soopers, where a friend’s daughter had seen her. Word made it to her husband, John Mackenzie, who drove to the store and started texting his wife.

After getting no answer in about five minutes, “I just fell over in my chair,” he said, choking up.

Murray had a long career taking photos for magazines including Cosmopolitan and Vogue, Mackenzie said.

“She charmed the pants off me” when they met at a photography studio in New York City years ago, he said. Computer backgammon games soon evolved into a relationship and eventually, two children.

“She’s the kindest person I ever knew, hands down. She had an aura about her that was the coolest freakin’ thing you’d ever want to know. She was just a cool chick,” Mackenzie said. “She had it all together — she really did.”

He said he spent hours consoling their children before he “lost it” Tuesday morning. Mackenzie offered a message:

“Don’t live in fear. My wife, none of the victims, would ever want you to live in fear. They’d want you to be bolder and live bolder. That’s what this place is about.”

Jody Waters, 65

According to her Instagram account, she was a mom to two daughters, a grandmother to one grandbaby and had a rescue pet. She was a hiker and creative entrepreneur.

“Ten lives lost, ten friends, neighbors, sisters, brothers, parents, colleagues, community members, families that are grieving today – woke up today without their loved ones, including an officer that bravely died in the line of duty protecting this community, Officer Talley – his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Rep. Joe Neguse said during a press conference Tuesday.

At least two other victims appeared to have worked at the store, including Rikki Olds and Denny Stong.

The Boulder Police Department also announced Tuesday that a suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting.

The suspect was undergoing treatment at a hospital and was expected to be booked into the county jail later Tuesday, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store, Dougherty said. He said the investigation is in the early stages.

“None of them expected that this would be their last day here on the planet,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday. “A simple run for milk and eggs, getting ready to shop, going in a regular way we all live our lives, something we can all identify with led to complete tragedy here today.”

The Associated Press, Reuters and NewsNation affiliate KDVR contributed to this report.