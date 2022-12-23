(NEXSTAR) – Whether you forgot an item for your Christmas Day feast or someone burned the holiday ham, you’ll only have a few options for an open grocery store this holiday weekend.

Most national grocery chains will be open on Christmas Eve, but will close early and remain closed through Christmas Day. Just a handful will be open on Christmas Day.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking for an open grocery store this weekend.

Stores open on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

Albertsons: Stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the latest ad.

ALDI: Hours may vary for ALDI stores on Christmas Eve; you can check your location’s hours online.

Big Lots: Stores will be open on Christmas Eve with many closing early. Store hours can be found here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company’s website.

Costco: Hours may vary by location, you can find your local Costco’s hours here.

Dollar General: Stores will be open until 10 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, according to the latest Dollar General ad.

Kroger: According to the chain’s website, Kroger’s family of stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

Sam’s Club: Locations will be open until 6 p.m. local time, according to the company’s website.

Sprouts: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, the chain’s website says.

Target: Christmas Eve hours may vary across Target stores; you can check your location’s hours online here.

Walmart: Hours may vary by store on Christmas Eve, according to Walmart, but all stores will close for Christmas Day.

Wegmans: Stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed until Monday, according to Wegmans.

Whole Foods: Like others, hours may vary across stores on Christmas Eve, and all stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

CVS: Many locations will remain open both days, a representative tells Nexstar, but some pharmacy hours may be reduced or locations closed for the holiday. You can check your CVS location’s hours here.

Rite Aid: Most will be open but hours may vary. You can check your Rite Aid location’s hours online.

Walgreens: Locations will be open during regular business hours on Christmas Eve, Walgreens explains on its website, but pharmacy hours may vary. Most stores will be open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can check your store’s hours here.

Often, gas stations and convenience stores remain open on Christmas Day. That includes many 7-Eleven, Circle K, Speedway, Casey’s, and Speedway locations.