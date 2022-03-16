OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several newly married couples say an Oklahoma photographer left them high and dry at the altar with little to show from the big day.

Three brides, Candace Crus, Kelsey Portillo and Callie Maddox, had weddings in various times during 2021. They each paid between $1,200 to $2,100 for Lindsey Nichole’s photogaraphy services, and say in early shoots the photographer was prompt and punctual with delivery.

“The engagement shoot went great,” said Portillo. “She sent me back my pictures within two weeks. She was pretty quick about it.”

“We scheduled the engagement pictures,” said Crus. “Turnaround time was incredible. I got them back so fast.”

But as for photos of the big day itself, all three said delivery was hit or miss.

“All I have right now is pictures of the reception,” said Portillo – though she has since received more photos since speaking with Nexstar’s KFOR.

“She told me six to eight weeks,” said Maddox, who was married in April. “Then after the eight-week mark I texted her like, ‘Why? What’s going on?'”

Image courtesy Callie Maddox.

Complaints surrounding Lindsey Nichole’s photography business have been reported to KFOR for several months. Looking up info on the business though is tough, as it isn’t listed with the state. The business’s Google entry, which was filled with poor reviews, has disappeared.

Her former studio in Bethany, Oklahoma, was locked up tight when KFOR paid a visit, with a small claims suit taped to the front door for unpaid rent.

Erica Valadaz, another local photographer, had recently rented out the studio space for two sessions.

“[Lindsey] actually texted me two hours prior to when I was supposed to meet my client here. Then told me that the landlords were changing the locks on the building,” Valadaz explained. “It ended up costing me twice as much because I had to book a different studio to provide for my clients.”

Nichole promised Valadaz a refund, but she says she hasn’t received any money.

“I’ve texted her, no response. I’ve sent my request for a refund,” she said. “She blocked me on Venmo.”

KFOR attempted to reach Nichole at her home, but had no luck. Phone calls were also not returned, and neither were text or Instagram messages.

Failure to delivery customer their photos could get Nichole in trouble for state tax fraud. That’s because in addition to digital copies, the couples were set to receive physical prints. Some customers also signed up for personalized flash drives.

“In my contract, I was supposed to receive a custom engraved USB with 30 prints,” said Candace. “Was supposed to come in a personalized box I believe.”

While digital copies are fine, the State Tax Commission said physical items and photographs are “subject to sales and use tax” and failure to pay could lead to fines.

Cassandra Sweetman with the Tax Commission sent KFOR the following statement:

“Under the Oklahoma Administrative Code (OAC 710:65-19-260), charges associated with the sale of digital photographs and videos that are transferred electronically are not subject to sales and use tax. Photographs delivered in a tangible format along with any associated services are subject to sales and use tax. Penalty for failure to file begins at 10% of the tax due and the interest is 15% of the tax due each year.” Cassandra Sweetman, Oklahoma State Tax Commission

While the brides interviewed by KFOR have received some of their photos, they all say it’s a fraction of what they thought they were paying for. Several more online claim to have been abandoned altogether, not receiving anything.

“It’s very frustrating. I have kind of just given up on trying to get anything out of her anymore,” said Maddox. “I’m just hoping that no one else hires her.”