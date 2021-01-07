WATCH: White House Press Secretary makes brief statement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany briefly appears to deliver a statement following Wednesday’s events.
McEnany said:
I stood here at this podium the day after a historic church burned amid violent riots, and I said this: “The First Amendment guarantees the right of the people to peaceably assemble. What we saw last night in Washington and across the country was not that.” Make no mistake, what we saw yesterday afternoon in the halls of our Capitol, likewise, was not that.