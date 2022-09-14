(KTLA) — Quick-thinking San Bernardino police officers came to the rescue of a mother and her two children after flash flood waters stormed through a residential neighborhood Sunday.

Body camera footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department showed several officers brave the gushing water to rescue the family, who was being swept away by the fast-moving current.

The rescue happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. At the time of the rescue, the area was under a flash flood warning from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay.

Video shows the officers grab hold of at least one young child who was being swept away by flood waters. Police also created a human chain to safely get a younger child and their mother to the other side of the raging water.

The mother and her two children were uninjured.

“Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however, it doesn’t stop them from jumping into action and saving lives,” the Police Department said on Twitter.

Flash floods are the No. 1 weather-related killer in America, according to the National Weather Service.

Six inches of “fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet, and a depth of 2 feet will float your car,” NWS says.

You should never try to walk, swim or drive through swift water, and if you come upon flood waters, you are urged to turn around and go another way.