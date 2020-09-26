Watch: Mechanics rescue kitten stuck in dashboard of car

MURRAY, Utah (KTVX) – It wasn’t a typical day at work for some mechanics in Utah after a customer asked for help in pulling their new kitten out of their car’s dashboard.

John Chambers-Thieling, service advisor for Tim Dahle Nissan, said the owner called them and asked if they could help retrieve the kitten.

Chambers-Thieling told them to “bring it right in.”

They then drove their car, and the kitten, over to the dealership.

“In my job, you never know what can happen,” said Chambers-Thieling. “I took a call from a very distraught lady this morning, stating their new rescue kitten had gotten stuck behind the dash in their car.”