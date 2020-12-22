Virginia community honors UPS driver with surprise parade

MIDLOTHIAN, Virginia (WTVR) — In this quaint Midlothian neighborhood, giving back isn’t unusual. But giving thanks — in this special way — is something new.

Anthony Gaskin drives this route through Hallseley almost every day.

In many ways, he’s become like family.

It’s just what many say they’ve needed over the past year.

The sentiment inspired Patty Friedman to send an email to her neighbors.

“Just in my own situation of kinda feeling lonely and trying to get my feet on the ground that he was bringing such joy into my life,” Friedman said.

Together, they came up with a plan to line the streets, and thank the humble man who’s made 2020 a little brighter.

Apparently, Anthony’s story has had a similar impact around the world. On the CBS 6 page alone, it’s reached more than 35 million people.

“It was meant to be … it was going to happen one way or another,” Friedman said.

Not shocking to Anthony’s own colleages and friends, and the community he so graciously serves.

“I didn’t think he would be that emotional but

he almost teared me up a little bit when I saw. I thought, ‘Yeah. You definitely deserve it in every way.’ “