VIDEO: Train slams into plane moments after pilot is recused

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A single-engine Cessna 172 went down Sunday near train tracks adjacent to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, sending the pilot to the hospital.

The pilot was the sole occupant onboard, and was pulled from the aircraft by bystanders prior to the arrival of firefighters at around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The pilot was taken to a trauma center by LAFD paramedics to be treated for unspecified injuries.

No other injuries were reported and there was no fire, according to the LAFD. A minor fuel spill was contained by firefighters.

The damaged plane remained on or near Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks, and all train movement was restricted in that area, the LAFD added.

One or more lanes of San Fernando Road and Osborne Street were closed in the area while crews investigated the crash and conducted cleanup operations.