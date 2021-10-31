VIDEO: Suspect arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at deli

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Wild video showing a man throwing two Molotov cocktails at a deli in New York City.

Fire Marshals arrested Joel Mangal, 38 for the alleged use of improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as Molotov cocktail, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Firefighters were called at 7:53 a.m. for reports of a store fire and arrived in three minutes.

Surveillance video from outside the store shows the suspect allegedly throwing one molotov cocktail into the store. A good Samaritan intervened when Mangal allegedly lit a second device. That device fell to the sidewalk, creating a blaze that spread toward a parked car.

Joel Mangal

Video from inside the store shows a burst of flames. One worker fell as he tried to run out; one of his shoes was on fire.

One civilian was hurt with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here. The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device,” Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said.

Mangal faces multiple charging including arson, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

WPIX contributed to this report.