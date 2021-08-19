Video shows car launch into New Jersey Wendy’s restaurant

An out-of-control car went airborne and was launched over a Wendy’s parking lot before crashing into another vehicle and the restaurant in South Brunswick, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, police say. (South Brunswick Police)

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WPIX) — Shocking video from police in New Jersey shows the moment an out-of-control car launched into the air and into a Wendy’s restaurant on Monday, according to authorities.

Two people were hurt but there were no serious injuries, police said.

“This is nothing short of a miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed in this crash,” South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said in a statement.

Police said around 1 p.m. a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound on Route 130 near Melrich Road when it went off the road, drove across the grass, struck the berm on the Wendy’s property and became airborne.

MIRACLE – Crash Video shows Monday’s accident at @Wendys where a vehicle launched over a berm into the restaurant. Angle 1 (Drive-thru) shows the vehicle coming over the berm. Angle 2 (Front of store) car land on table next to a table with family eating.

Security video shows the car flying through the air and into the fast food chain’s parking lot, crash landing into an Audi that was waiting in the drive-thru line, officials said.

Both vehicles smashed into the restaurant and outdoor tables, narrowly missing a family dining outside, according to police.

Officials said the impact shattered the windows of the restaurant, sending glass flying through the inside.

According to police, despite the restaurant being crowded with customers and staff, no one inside was hurt.

The Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded and had to stabilize the Toyota before extricating the driver, police said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

A child in the Audi that was struck complained of pain and was taken by family to a nearby hospital out of precaution, authorities said.

South Brunswick police said they were investigating the crash but said preliminary indications are the driver of the Toyota may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

“The building was damaged to the point it can’t be used but everyone eating was able to walk away,” said Chief Hayducka.

The South Brunswick Building Department ruled the structure needed to be closed pending a detailed examination, according to officials.