Video shows California officer’s daring rescue of man, dog from burning car

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A brave and quick-thinking police officer saved an unresponsive man and dog from a burning car in Northern California Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., Piedmont police heard a call for a car crash at Park Boulevard and Estates Drive in Oakland.

The car was fully engulfed in flames and the driver was trapped inside the car.

Officer Jason Germano responded to the scene and located the unresponsive driver and his dog inside the car.

Photo: Piedmont Police Department

Photo: Piedmont Police Department

The officer tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful. That’s when he ran towards the fire and the open car door.

“I said, ‘Hey man, the car’s on fire, you need to get out,'” Germano recalled. “He was just kind of confused and disoriented.”

Germano’s body camera captured the moment he and another officer pulled the man from the car before also saving his dog.

“My first instinct was to get him out,” Germano said.

The scene was turned over to the Oakland Police Department for further investigation.

Officials say alcohol impairment may be a suspected factor in the collision.

No other vehicles were involved.