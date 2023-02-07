(KTLA) – A baby has been reunited with his family after being kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside.

Officers eventually located the vehicle near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Saticoy Street in Panorama City, a neighborhood that lies roughly 13 miles northwest of Hollywood.

The suspect was taken into custody and the baby was reunited with the boy’s father, who could be seen on KTLA helicopter video confronting the suspect.

At one point during the arrest, the man approached the suspected carjacker and began yelling and swinging at him until he was pulled away by law enforcement.

Officers then passed the child, who was clutching a stuffed animal but appeared to be uninjured, over to his father.

Speaking with another local news site, the boy’s father says he was at work when he found out what had happened. The boy’s mother reportedly stopped to pick up a mobile order from Starbucks when the alleged carjacking happened.

No further details were immediately made available by police.