Video captures scene as tree comes down on car on Oregon highway

Dashcam video catches a close call in Oregon.

A massive tree collapsed onto a car with a Department Of Transportation worker inside.

And while the recording shows how it plays out, the worker didn’t know he was in danger until the branch smacked his windshield.

“I didn’t see it coming, i didn’t see it start to fall, i had no idea it was happening until the windshield shattered,” said Beau Appling, who works for the Oregon Department of Transportation.

His truck is totaled, but he walked away without any injuries.

After calling for help, he was able to get out and immediately started working to clear the tree.

It wasn’t until he watched the video later that he realized just how lucky he was.