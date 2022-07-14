LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bear looking to cool off in Massachusetts was panting heavily as it soaked its thick fur and quenched its thirst in a pond full of koi carp.

While bears generally love to eat fish, bathing with them might be a different story. At least in this case. Footage from a security camera shows the bear flinching and looking into the water warily as the large, colorful fish dart around the pond.

Apparently, close contact with the fish was too much for the bear who decided to leave. However, the bear did enjoy some vegetables from a nearby garden.

The homeowner installed the camera because bears and other wild animals have repeatedly come to cool off in the fishpond.