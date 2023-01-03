SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (CBS) — Two adults and two children were rescued after a Tesla veered off the highway and plunged off a 250-foot cliff in Northern California on Monday.

More than 30 rescuers and three helicopters were involved in the rescue just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels by Devils Slide.

A 9-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and both adults had non-life-threatening injuries.

Battalion Chief Brian Pottenger with Coastside Fire Protection District said that area is known for deadly crashes it was a miracle that all four people survived.

The crash was reported before 11 a.m. by witnesses and by 3:20 p.m. all four victims had been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals.