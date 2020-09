Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs-up before departing on Air Force Two from Philadelphia International Airport after a series of stops in Pennsylvania on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Air Force Two, the plane Vice President Mike Pence travels on, had to make an emergency landing shortly after striking a bird Tuesday, according to Bloomberg media. It happened shortly after 7 p.m.

The flight returned to New Hampshire Airport, which is where it had just taken off from. No one was hurt.

To read more on the incident report, go here.