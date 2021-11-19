Verdict: Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The case became a flashpoint in the debate in the U.S. over guns, protests, vigilantism, and law and order.

You can watch the reading of the verdict below.

The jury came back with a decision after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberations. Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, faced life in prison if he was convicted of the most serious charge against him over the August 2020 fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse began shaking and became emotional when the verdict was read. He fell to the ground on his knees and then hugged his attorneys.

Prosecutors say he was a “wannabe soldier” who brought a semi-automatic rifle to a racial justice protest and instigated the bloodshed. The defense says he acted in self-defense.

There were 500 National Guard on standby outside the courthouse while the verdict was read.